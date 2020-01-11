ValuEngine Upgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to “Hold”

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USAT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

USAT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. Analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 304.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

