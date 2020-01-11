Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 175,213 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

