Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 965,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 312,492 shares.The stock last traded at $150.15 and had previously closed at $149.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

