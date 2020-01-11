VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEON shares. ValuEngine cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of VEON by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 258,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,417,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

