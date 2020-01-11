VeriumReserve Price Reaches $0.0737 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $187,221.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00603786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078597 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010030 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,539,444 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

