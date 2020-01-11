Vertical Research Lowers SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Sell

Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLOW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

FLOW traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 134,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,033. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

