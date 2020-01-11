VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after buying an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after buying an additional 284,153 shares in the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.