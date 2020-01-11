ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 4,651,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,407. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

