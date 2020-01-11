Vicor’s (VICR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 167,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,822. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 in the last three months. 56.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 502,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

