Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,169.17 ($28.53).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of VCT stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,474 ($32.54). 85,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,444.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,188.84. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

