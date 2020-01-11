Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($117.44).

EPA DG traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, hitting €99.42 ($115.60). The stock had a trading volume of 782,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.56. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

