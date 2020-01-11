Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,257. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $562.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.