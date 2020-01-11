Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

