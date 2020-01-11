Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

Shares of LON FAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.06). The company had a trading volume of 56,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.08 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

