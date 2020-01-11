Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

NYSE VNO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

