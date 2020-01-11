VULCANO (VULC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. During the last week, VULCANO has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $138,068.00 and $50.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

