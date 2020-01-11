Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.25

Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.25 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wacoal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

