Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.81-6.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.22 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

