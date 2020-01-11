Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Underweight

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 7,431,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,571. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 605,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

