Wells Fargo & Co Increases E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $48.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ETFC. Barclays lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.54.
Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 3,624,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,220. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
