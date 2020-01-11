Wells Fargo & Co Increases E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $48.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETFC. Barclays lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 3,624,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,220. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

