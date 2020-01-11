Wells Fargo & Co Increases Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $10.50

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Infosys has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

