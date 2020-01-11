Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 2,265,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,144. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691,186 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $4,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 837.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 409,317 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

