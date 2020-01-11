Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.
NYSE HOME traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 2,265,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,144. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.
About At Home Group
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
