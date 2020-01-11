Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 836.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,190 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 80.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. 1,897,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,505. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

