WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. 128,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,836,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.