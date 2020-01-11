WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

