Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WABC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WABC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 92,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.