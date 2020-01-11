Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Bernstein Bank upgraded Whitbread to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,698.75 ($61.81).

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,649 ($61.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,745 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,481.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

