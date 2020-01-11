Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.07. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 6,200,723 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $680.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

