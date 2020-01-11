William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

BYSI stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 116,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $479.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Beyondspring has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

