Wolfe Research Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to “Outperform”

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $293.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Align Technology by 8,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Align Technology by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

