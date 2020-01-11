WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 926,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,135. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

