WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,374.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 111.4% higher against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $63,374.00 and $979.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.58 or 0.05827138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001175 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,228,734 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.