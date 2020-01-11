Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and $123,520.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $8,043.47 or 0.99733416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00054503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000880 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055043 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 596 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

