X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSEARCA:PACA) Shares Up 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI Latin America Pacific Alliance ETF (NYSEARCA:PACA)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

