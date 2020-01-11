X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Up 5.7%

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.92, 188,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 87,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XFOR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

