XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $135,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.