XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

XOMA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 105,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,505. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

