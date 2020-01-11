Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,208,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 596,543 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on YRD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yirendai by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yirendai by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

