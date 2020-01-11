YOU COIN Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01992447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,652,038 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

