Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.94.

NYSE:YUM opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

