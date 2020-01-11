Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.67, but opened at $48.50. Yum China shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 2,504,319 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

