YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YY. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of YY opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in YY by 3,542.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in YY by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YY by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,948 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YY by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,549 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

