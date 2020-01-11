Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $2.18 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AXU stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

