Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.95. GameStop reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

