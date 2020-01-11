Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,501,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

