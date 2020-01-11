Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celcuity by 300.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

CELC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

