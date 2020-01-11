Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 5,206,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 173.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 185.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 17,454.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 267.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.