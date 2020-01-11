Zacks: Analysts Expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.80. William Lyon Homes posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WLH. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,578. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $798.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.