Zacks: Analysts Expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.80. William Lyon Homes posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WLH. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,578. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $798.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.