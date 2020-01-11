Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.91 and the lowest is $4.67. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock remained flat at $$205.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 673,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,668. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $194.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

