Zacks: Analysts Set $2.75 Price Target for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

